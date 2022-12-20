Port Huron High School teacher charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct after student reports him

article

A Port Huron High School teacher is accused of trying to have sexual contact with a 16-year-old student.

Carrick Thomas Brennan, 27, was removed from the school Monday after a girl told another teacher that Brennan tried to have sexual contact with her, Marysville police said.

The Port Huron Police Department’s multi-jurisdictional Major Crimes Unit determined that the alleged assault happened in Marysville. A search warrant was executed in the 1400 block of Aspen Dr. in the city and Brennan was arrested.

Brennan was arraigned on a third-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct charge and given a $25,000 bond. He posted bond after his arraignment and is due back in court Jan. 3, 2023.

The district's superintendent Theo Kerhoulas released a statement: "Our district is fully cooperating with the authorities and appreciate their swift action. As a school district we are now focused on supporting the socioemotional needs of our students and families."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marysville police at 810-364-6300.