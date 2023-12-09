Expand / Collapse search

Port Huron police find missing 91-year-old woman safe

By Dave Herndon
Published 
News
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Ila Zeplzauer

PORT HURON, Mich (FOX 2) - UPDATE: The woman was found safe at a local hotel, according to police. 

Ila Zeplzauer, a 91-year-old Port Huron woman, went missing Dec. 8. 

She was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. that day. 

Police said she is believed to have left her house in the 800 block of Division Street with her walker. She does not have a car or a cell phone. 

She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, with light brown hair and weighs about 130 pounds. 

Anyone with information on her is asked to call the Port Huron Police Department at 810-985-8115.