Port Huron police find missing 91-year-old woman safe

article

UPDATE: The woman was found safe at a local hotel, according to police.



Ila Zeplzauer, a 91-year-old Port Huron woman, went missing Dec. 8.

She was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. that day.

Police said she is believed to have left her house in the 800 block of Division Street with her walker. She does not have a car or a cell phone.

She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, with light brown hair and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her is asked to call the Port Huron Police Department at 810-985-8115.