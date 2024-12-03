Possible DTE impostor spotted in Woodhaven; police share safety tips

Less than two months after a man was murdered by suspects posing as a DTE workers in Rochester Hills, police in Woodhaven are warning people about a possible utility impostor in their city.

According to the police department, officers were alerted Monday afternoon about the possible DTE impostor.

Police and communities around Metro Detroit were on heightened alert following the Oct. 11 murder of Hussein Murray, who was killed by two men who claimed to be DTE employees handling a gas leak.

Woodhaven police are reminding residents that DTE will rarely visit a house without attempting to contact a customer ahead of time. The same applies if DTE needs to access a home, which is not common.

If someone does come to your door, ask to see their badge, as DTE workers are required to carry IDs.

Customers can call 800-477-4747 to confirm that the person is in fact with DTE before allowing entry or access to their property. If the work cannot be verified, do not allow the person inside.

If an employee or contractor does not present their badge or doesn’t have one, the customer should refuse service, not allow entry into their home and call 800-477-4747 to verify whether or not DTE is scheduled to be on site or at their home. If the person becomes agitated or acts in a strange manner, call 911 immediately.