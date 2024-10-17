In wake of DTE imposter murder case, utility works to ease concerns by community

Many Metro Detroit residents have returned home to find a message on the door saying "Sorry we missed you" for a gas safety inspection.

In the wake of the murder of 72-year-old Hussein ‘Sam’ Murray where two men posed as DTE crews claiming to fix a gas leak just to enter his Rochester Hills home.

Do you think the note really came from DTE?

"No," said Eunice, from Redford Township.

FOX 2: "You don’t think so?"

"No," she said. "Let's read the fine print - here’s the name on it. Shane, and there should be the number for DTE."

Some of these door hangers are popping up in Metro Detroit neighborhoods. Are they legit? DTE says yes.

"In this case yes for sure it’s real. But we encourage people to verify," said Bryan Valrance, DTE.

Valrance, DTE’s general manager of gas renewal, says in this case, crews needed to do a sewer cam inspection.

He says sometimes with emergency work, the company isn't always going to be able to send a heads up — but encourages customers to verify — by calling 1-800-477-4747.

"The phone rep will be able to explain it’s real or if it’s not. If it’s an imposter card or if it’s somebody trying to find a means or a method to get into your house and if it’s not DTE gas we want to know that as well," he said.

Valrance says they have experienced an increased number of phone calls asking for verification after last week’s homicide involving the imposter crews.

"But that’s all good," he said. "Our employees know and are trained to make sure they have their ID card and make sure they have a good business reason to be there. And we encourage people to call in if they don’t believe them."

And one more safety tip — make sure you know which utility company is providing your gas and electricity. It depends on where you live.

