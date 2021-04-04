Possible suspect identified after three women are stabbed at Sonesta Suites in Ann Arbor

Three women are being treated at a local hospital after they were stabbed at the Sonesta Suites in Ann Arbor.

The incident happened around 1:31 a.m. The women were located inside one of the hotel rooms with stabbed wounds. A possible suspect, a 47-year-old man has been identified by police.

The first victim was identified as a 27-year-old woman from Ypsilanti. She was stabbed multiple times, she's currently in critical condition.

The second victim a 36-year-old woman who was staying in the room was stabbed and is in stable condition.

The third victim a 33-year-old woman who was renting the room at the suites was also stabbed and in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police are currently looking to speak with the 47-year-old suspect in regards to the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call Detective Renee Bondy at 734.794.6930 x49329, the Ann Arbor Police Department TIP Line at 734.996.3199 or email at tips@a2gov.org, or the duty command desk at 734.794.6921.