Potential consequences of lawmaker's arrest • State of Emergency after storms • Rite Aid stores closing

Beverly Hills, one of the areas hit hard by this week's thunderstorms, has declared a State of Emergency.

Residents are asked not to park on the street during the State of Emergency to make it easier for workers to get to power lines and downed trees and branches.

On Elizabeth Street, not far from 13 Mile and Southfield, trees were snapped in half. Friday morning, branches and debris still litter the streets and yards.

Beverly Hills wasn't the only area hit hard by storms. Several parts of lower Oakland County experienced damaging effects from the storm, including Berkley, Royal Oak, and Southfield.

2nd phase of Trenton power plant implosion

The boiler house of the Trenton Channel Power Plant was imploded as DTE prepares the site for a new use.

The boiler house came down on Friday, a few months after the stacks were imploded.

Trenton Channel Power Plant was active for nearly 100 years.

DTE retired its two coal-fired power plants in Trenton and St. Clair at the end of 2022 when it announced plans to transition to cleaner energy production. Both helped foster economic growth and military production before and after World War II.

The former coal plant will be replaced with an energy storage facility that will house a 220-megawatt battery center.

Potential consequences of state rep's arrest

Michigan Rep. Neil Friske was arrested early Thursday, and that could have major consequences for the Republican lawmaker - and his party.

"The question is, is it bad or worse? There is no good news for house Republicans," said political scientist Adrian Hemond.

Friske was taken into custody in Lansing after reports that he was wielding a gun with shots possibly fired. He's expected to be arraigned on felony charges Friday.

With control of the chamber up for grabs this November, one question moves toward whether the lawmaker's seat in Charlevoix and Emmet counties could be in contention.

That's unlikely, due to the seat being 65% Republican. But it does make the lawmaker's position shaky ahead of a competitive primary race in August.

A more troubling problem for the state GOP is how Democrats use the issue against the party as a whole - especially, in districts where they have a shot at flipping the seat, Hemond said.

"They are going to go with some broad messaging on how house Republicans are not to be trusted around issues of women and sex. Obviously, they're going to try to tie it into the whole choice argument as well," said Hemond.

Rite Aid store closures

As Rite Aid's latest round of store closures is announced, employees say there's more coming.

The pharmacy chain confirmed that a dozen stores are closing in Michigan.

Rite Aid workers at multiple locations who did not want to go on camera say they’ve been told by higher-ups that all company stores in Michigan will be closing - with prescriptions transferred over to Walgreens.

Employees say that the shutdowns will begin in phases, starting next month. Some have already closed across the area, since the company filed for bankruptcy last October due to dropping sales and increasing debt.

A spokesperson previously said it was required to notify the court of certain under-performing stores it planned to close to reduce the cost of rent.

Keeping safe in dangerous heat

We've got at least a few more days of dangerously hot days.

Cooling centers are open around Metro Detroit. Find one here.

With the heat a few days out, the National Weather Service recommends preparing now.

Make sure you have food, water, and medication, so you can avoid spending too much time outside. Also, find out where cooling centers are near you in case you lose power or cannot keep your home cool. The NWS also suggests rescheduling outdoor events.

Also, know the signs of dehydration and heat injuries, and monitor yourself and loved ones once the heat arrives.

The weekend starts with high temps and storms.

What else we're watching

Actor Donald Sutherland dies

Actor Donald Sutherland, known for his roles in films such as "The Dirty Dozen," "Klute," the "Hunger Games" franchise, and many more, has died. His son, Kiefer Sutherland, shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived," the tweet read.

No further details on his death were immediately shared. Sutherland was 88 years old when he passed.

Born in Saint John, Canada, Sutherland barely survived a series of childhood diseases, including infantile paralysis, rheumatoid fever and spinal meningitis.

He chronicles those struggles in his memoir, "Made Up, But Still True," which is set to be released in November of this year. Sutherland also shared details about his burgeoning teenage sexuality and his love for acting. He began acting on screen in the early 1960s.

Read more here.