Pregnant mother of 2 loses everything in house fire on Detroit's east side

Everything Alexis Wells had, is destroyed.

A fire damaged the house she was renting on Westphalia near Eight Mile. It happened late Sunday night.

This once pristine home on Detroit’s east side, now a flamed out shell of its former self.

"I had just got brand new furniture, new refrigerator, stove, everything was brand new in the house," she said. "Like I lost every fricking thing. Everything."

Wells was at her mother’s house Sunday when the flames broke out. She rushed home only to find firefighters, onlookers and the aftermath of a blaze.

"I just broke down," she said. "I don't know where I am going to go."

Wells, who’s pregnant, lived there with her two other children. Thankfully no one was hurt.

"My kids don't have anything," she said.

The Detroit Fire Department says the blaze may have started in the kitchen and another room in the front of the house. A stove may have been left on.

Wells believes the fire was intentionally set. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to please call the Detroit Fire Department tip line (313) 628-2900. Right now she’s staying with her mother until she can find housing.

If you would like to donate to help CLICK HERE for the GoFundMe page.