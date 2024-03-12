Preschool vandalism suspects caught on video wanted by Macomb County deputies

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies are asking the public to help identify two suspects wanted for vandalizing a preschool.

The incident happened on March 3, when two teens were spotted throwing objects at the Little Turtle Preschool in Macomb Township. When deputies arrived the suspects fled on foot.

The two destroyed an electrical key-fab panel, a garden pot, and damaged the windows by throwing rocks at them.

Deputies patrolled the area but couldn't find the suspects who appeared to be juveniles.

If you have any information or can identify these individuals, contact Detective Kramer at 586-307-9371 or lauren.kramer@macombcountymi.gov.

Screenshot still taken from Macomb County Sheriff's Office video.



