President Biden to visit Traverse City to celebrate COVID-19 progress

President Joe Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be in Traverse City on Saturday to celebrate the country's progress against COVID-19.

Biden is traveling around the United States as part of the "America's Back Together" tour.

Saturday is the first day of the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City. The annual event that draws crowds up north was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Related: A guide to the 2021 National Cherry Festival

More details about the president's visit are expected later.