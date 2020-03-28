President Trump approves Michigan's disaster declaration

President Donald Trump has declared that a major disaster exists in Michigan.

On Friday he ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.

As a result, it makes Federal funding available for Crisis Counseling for affected individuals in all areas in the state of Michigan.

Federal funding is also available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Michigan impacted by COVID-19.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted that some federal aid help already been received.

"This morning we received 112,800 N95 masks in our shipment from the strategic national stockpile w/8k more on the way. Great news for our health care workers. We'll keep working hard along with FEMA and the White House to get more of the PPE we need to keep Michiganders safe."

Michigan is reporting a staggering new 801 coronavirus cases and 32 more deaths as of yesterday, with 92 deaths through Three Detroit-area counties -- Wayne, Oakland and Macomb -- account for 84 percent of the more than 3,600 people in Michigan confirmed to have COVID-19. At least 92 have died, most from the three-county region.Thursday, skyrocketing the total of infected people in the state to well over 3,000.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named James K. Joseph as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

