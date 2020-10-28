President Trump visiting Waterford on Friday with another campaign event

article

President Donald Trump is heading to Michigan for another visit ahead of the election.

Trump was in Lansing on Tuesday and will be in Waterford on Friday, October 30 to deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally. You can get tickets and details for that event here.

Michigan is said to be one of the key battleground states that will help decide the election, with 16 electoral votes at stake. All eyes are on voters this year - which includes a record number of absentee voters - after Trump flipped the vote in the 2016 election.

Joe Biden will also be making a stop in Michigan in the days leading up to the election.

He'll even be joined by former president Barack Obama this weekend at a campaign event on Saturday, October 31.

Details about the location and time of the event have not yet been released. The two are set to talk about "bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation."