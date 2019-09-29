Presidential forum for Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar

A warm reception for the senators, both gunning for the White House. The United Food and Commercial Workers Union hosted a forum Saturday in Madison Heights.

"Unions once built America's middle class and if we give them another chance they will rebuild America's middle class," said Senator Elizabeth Warren.

"I come from that background. I come from where they are. My grandpa was an iron ore mine worked 1500 feet underground and unions made his workplace safe," said Senator Amy Klobuchar

This is a second trip to Michigan for Senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren this month, joining the picket line with striking UAW workers.

The forum focused on union issues and both senators agree union workers should have a share in company's profits, it's a big argument coming from the UAW right now.

"I want to see our companies be prospers but in a way where the workers are getting a big chunk of that prosperity as well," Warren said.

"There is this old saying in politics, that if you're not at the table you're on the menu," Klobuchar said.

Both senators talked impeachment inquiry with reporters, after a transcript of a call between President Trump and the President of the Ukraine came out showing Trump asking the President to look into potential 2020 Presidential rival Joe Biden.

"Right now the major focus is to keep this as simple as we can and that is we have a smoking gun document of this president calling a foreign leader and asking him to get dirt on someone," Klobuchar said.

"The constitution is clear no one is above the law and the tool that is given to us when a president breaks the law is impeachment," Warren said.