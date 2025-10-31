Previous Michigan terror attack plan falsely linked to Halloween weekend plot thwarted by FBI

The Brief Inaccurate information is spreading online after the FBI announced that a Halloween weekend terror attack was thwarted. After FBI Director Kash Patel shared that suspects were arrested in Michigan, information about another foiled terror attack in May was linked to the Halloween weekend plot. The May plot was a separate incident, and that suspect has been in custody for months.



Old information about an averted terror attack in Michigan is spreading on social media Friday after the FBI announced that a possible Halloween weekend terrorist attack was stopped.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on Friday morning that multiple people were arrested in Michigan in connection to a potential plot, but did not share further details.

After Patel posted this, another X user posted a story about a previously stopped terror attack on the U.S. Army's TACOM facility in Warren, claiming that the suspect was arrested this week. While details about the nature of the plot and how the suspect was caught are accurate, this is an old story that is not related to the current incident.

The original poster did eventually acknowledge that the info they posted is old, but has not deleted the inaccurate information.

This story has also been spread by websites that scrape social media for news, incorrectly linking the Halloween weekend plot with the planned TACOM attack.

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, a Melvindale man and former member of the Army National Guard, was arrested in May after he launched a drone over TACOM as part of a reconnaissance mission ahead of the attack that he was allegedly planning to carry out on May 13. The information spreading after Friday's announcement has named Said, though he has been in custody since May.

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, he was carrying out the attack at the direction of ISIS, but was stopped because undercover officers had become aware of the plan ahead of time.

Said was charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distributing information related to a destructive device.

Little is known about the thwarted Halloween weekend attack.

According to the FBI Detroit office, agents are in Dearborn and Inkster on Friday morning, but it is unclear if these operations are connected to the foiled plot.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.