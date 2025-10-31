Expand / Collapse search

FBI agents conduct operations in Dearborn, Inkster

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 31, 2025 9:21am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FBI agents were conducting operations in Dearborn and Inkster early Friday. It is unclear if these activities are related to a possible terrorist attack plot that was stopped by the FBI.

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - FBI agents conducted operations in Dearborn and Inkster early Friday. 

Members of the FBI Terrorism Task Force were present on Middlepointe near Moross in Dearborn, but it is unclear if what they were doing is related to a possible terror attack that was thwarted by federal authorities.

The FBI office in Detroit confirmed these operations, but could not provide details. 

On Friday morning, FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X that multiple suspects were arrested in Michigan in connection with this plot. 

According to Patel, these suspects "were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend."

It is unclear where the suspects were planning the attack. Information being spread on social media references a possible attack at Warren's TACOM, but that is an old story about a suspect who was arrested and charged in the spring.

