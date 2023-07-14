Pride in the Wild brings drag, aerialists, more to Detroit Zoo in support of LGBTQ+ nonprofits

A night of drag and other entertainment at the Detroit Zoo this weekend will support LGBTQ+ nonprofits.

Pride in the Wild on Saturday night is a family-friendly event featuring performances from Monica Beverly Hillz of RuPaul's Drag Race and local drag artists. Aerialists and DJs will also provide entertainment.

Food and drinks will also be available.

Tickets are $35. Children 2 and younger are free. Buy tickets here.

Proceeds from the event will go toward Affirmations, Ruth Ellis Center, and Ferndale Pride.

The event starts at 6 p.m. When it ends at 10 p.m., head over to 215 West in Ferndale for an after-party.

