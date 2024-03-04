Pro boxer Jared 'Real Big Baby' Anderson charged with fleeing police in high-speed chase

article

A professional boxer from Ohio has been arraigned on charges of fleeing from Huron Township police officers, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Jared "The Real Big Baby" Anderson, 24, is accused of speeding on southbound I-275 and Huron River in Huron Township at about 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 29.

While attempting to conduct multiple traffic stops, it is alleged that Defendant Anderson fled from the officers’ multiple times at a high rate of speed before losing control of his vehicle and crashing into the center median on southbound I-275 and Sibley Road.

Jared Davon Anderson was taken into custody without further incident. He has been charged with Fleeing and Eluding Third-Degree.

Officers attempted three separate traffic stops on Anderson's Dodge Challenger which was described to have a black hood, yellow coverings on the front splitter of the vehicle, and a camera mount with a pole affixed to the rear windshield of the vehicle.

Police say Anderson's car accelerated to speeds of over 130 miles per hour.

He was arraigned on March 2, 2024, in 34th District Court and given a $10,000 personal bond.

