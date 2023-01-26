Pro poker player sentenced to probation for running illegal Michigan gambling operation

article

A pro poker player received a year of probation for his role in running an illegal gambling operation in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Joshua T. Thatcher, 42, of Gwinn, Mich., pleaded guilty to one count of felony gambling operations violations last month stemming from an investigation into 906 Poker Social in Marquette.

According to the state, the so-called private poker room at 1200 S. Front St. opened April 1, 2021, and closed July 8, 2021, after it was investigated by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan Gaming Control Board Criminal Investigation section.

Thatcher described 906 Poker Social as a private membership club where members gambled against each other. He charged members a fee based on weekly, monthly, or yearly membership plus a $10 per hour chair rental fee.

Read Next: Man sabotages hunter's tree stand, harasses him over UP hunting spot

"Unregulated gambling operations do not offer Michigan residents the same protections provided through legal, regulated gambling," said Henry Williams, executive director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board. "The Michigan Gaming Control Board’s mission is to ensure fair and honest gaming in Michigan, and we partner with the Michigan Department of Attorney General to investigate and eliminate illegal gaming activities across the state."

Thatcher also was charged last May with five other felony counts, including two counts of using computers to commit a crime, and a high misdemeanor count of permitting a gambling house for gain. The other counts later were dismissed.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

"My office remains committed to upholding business rules and regulations, and that includes our state’s gambling laws," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "I appreciate the work the Michigan Gaming Control Board has done to protect Michigan residents and businesses."