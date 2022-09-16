Expand / Collapse search

Project Green Light camera catches speeding car crashing into passenger vehicle

By Jack Nissen
Crime and Public Safety
Serious crash caught on Project Green Light camera in Detroit

Detroit police are looking for two suspects that were seen fleeing the scene of a crash after one vehicle that was speeding ran a stop sign and struck the front of another car.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for two men that were spotted fleeing the scene of a wreck in city last week.

Footage that was captured on a Project Green Light camera on the evening of Sept. 9.

The video, which shows one car speeding at a face rate run a stop sign and collide with a car traveling on Orleans Street on the city's west side.

When the suspect car strikes the victim, they hit the front end before overturning and sliding onto an intersecting street.

Detroit police say no one was injured in the crash.

After the collision, two men can be seen approaching the victim's vehicle before turning around and running away.

Anyone with information should call 313-596-1140 or 1-800-Speak-Up.