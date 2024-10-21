Kamala Harris visiting Michigan with Liz Cheney to discuss plans for presidency

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Michigan on Monday for a moderated conversation with former Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) about her plans for the United States if elected president.

Details about the visit have not been publicly revealed, but the event is planned for Metro Detroit.

The pair will also stop in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as part of the conversation tour focused on key battleground states.

Monday's stop will be the fourth time Harris has been in Michigan in a week.

Last Monday, the vice president and Democratic presidential nominee did an interview with The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne tha God and a watch party for the interview. She then returned to Michigan on Friday to speak in Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Waterford.

Harris stayed in the state until Saturday, where she hosted a rally in Detroit.

She then headed to Georgia to speak at a church on Sunday as part of her Souls to Polls initiative before heading back to Michigan for the Cheney conversation.

With the polls showing a close race in the Mitten state, it's been a popular spot for both Harris's campaign and her opponent Donald Trump's campaign. While Harris was in Oakland County on Friday night, Trump was speaking at Detroit's Huntington Place.

Harris's running mate, Tim Walz, also visited Michigan this weekend. He spoke at a church in Saginaw on Sunday as he works to court Black voters.

This week's visits and any future visits come as Michigan voters have already begun casting their ballots. Absentee ballots started heading out to voters in late September, and early voting is underway in some communities.