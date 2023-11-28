Proposed Michigan budget would give military members, veterans free access to state parks

article

Under a budget proposal, military members and veterans would have free access to Michigan state parks for life.

Active duty service members, National Guard members, and veterans would all be able to visit state parks for free. Currently, an annual recreation passport to access state parks costs between $7 and $18, depending on the type of vehicle you will be using and where you buy the pass.

"Reconnecting with nature and enjoying the outdoors can be a great form of therapy for veterans, particularly those with PTSD, depression, anxiety and other mental health issues," said MVAA Director Brian L. Love. "Giving our veterans free access to Michigan’s beautiful state parks reflects our ongoing commitment to support their well-being and improve their quality of life."

Related article

This proposal will be included in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year, which starts after the current one ends at the end of next September.

"Michigan’s veterans are the best of us, and we can never do enough to live up to the sacrifices they have made," said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.