Prosecution rests in Zion Foster case, defense calls no witnesses

After 32 witnesses and more than a week of testimony, the state of Michigan has rested its case against Jaylin Brazier in the murder of Zion Foster.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Elsey wrapped up his case on Wednesday against Brazier after the lead detective in charge of the case took the stand.

Brazier is charged with killing Foster as the two smoked weed in early January 2022. Brazier and Foster are cousins through marriage.

Brazier's trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. He's charged with killing the Eastpointe teen who went missing in January 2022.

Wednesday's proceedings included phone calls from the Wayne County Jail to his then-girlfriend, Katrina Smith. In those calls, Smith said she was being subpoenaed to testify against him.

"Since he don’t have nothing they’re gonna use me to get you. That’s what it sounded like," Smith said in the recorded phone call.

The prosecution claims that, in the calls, Brazer told Smith not to testify.

"As good as you can don’t be there," Brazier said.

The lead detective in charge, Catherine Guillaumin, was the final witness. She detailed visits to a porn site with the theme of what he consumed being rape porn.

"It appears while she’s unconscious sexual intercourse is happening," Guillaumin testified.

Under cross-examination, defense attorney Brian Brown argued that Foster died suddenly – possibly from a seizure.

Brazier has admitted that Foster died when the two were together around 1 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2022. He said he panicked and put her body in a dumpster in Highland Park.

The prosecution alleges his phone pinged as he arrived at a dumpster the morning after he dumped her body. But the defense questioned if a car on surveillance video was Brazier's

"I think the suggestion was a vehicle showed up at the same time. He could’ve been in the passenger seat," Guillaumin said during cross-examination.

After Guillaumin wrapped her testimony, Elsey rested his case.

Brown asked for a directed verdict – which was denied – and then called no witnesses before resting.

Both sides will present their closing arguments Thursday morning, starting at 9:30. Once both sides are finished, the fate of Brazier will be the hands of the jury.