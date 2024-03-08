Prosecutor: Homes of deceased broken into, robbed by Detroit man

article

A Detroit man was charged and arraigned for breaking into and robbing the homes of several deceased people, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday.

"The defendant targeted the homes by searching through the obituaries of the recently deceased," a news release stated.

Jerry Ryan Ashley, 44, is accused of targeting one home in Grosse Pointe and three homes in Grosse Pointe Woods. The owners of all the properties were recently deceased.

Ashley was charged with four counts of breaking and entering a building with intent. The prosecutor's office broke down each incident:

On Jan. 18: Ashley allegedly broke into a Grosse Pointe City house in the 600 Block of Rivard Street and stole several items before fleeing.

On Feb. 8: Ashley allegedly pretended to do yard work around a Grosse Pointe Woods home in the 500 Block of North Brys Street, then broke into the house and stole several pieces of jewelry before fleeing.

On Feb. 9: Ashley allegedly pretended to do yard work at another property in the 500 Block of Coventry Lane in Grosse Pointe Woods – only to break into the home and then flee the scene.

On Feb. 27: Ashley also allegedly pretended to do yard work at a property in the 2000 Block of Anita Road in Grosse Pointe Woods. It is further alleged that he broke into the home and then fled the scene.

Ashley was arraigned on March 7 and given a $250,000 cash bond for the incident in Grosse Pointe City. He was then arraigned "on all three Grosse Pointe Woods cases on March 1, 2024," and give a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

"It is alleged that Defendant Ashley sought out homes of the deceased and broke in and took valuable items. He did this at a very sad and vulnerable time for most families," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in the news release.

Ashley has a criminal history of home invasion, trespassing, malicious destruction of personal property, and breaking and entering with intent, according to court documents.