Prosecutor: Not enough evidence to issue charges after puppy suffered severe burns in Detroit

The Brief No charges will be filed after a puppy suffered severe burns in Detroit earlier this year. The puppy's owner first said her daughter dipped him in hot water but later changed her story to say he jumped into the tub. The prosecutor's office said there is not enough evidence to issue charges.



A puppy named Gideon suffered severe burns inside a Detroit home earlier this year, but what exactly happened to him is unclear, so charges will not be filed, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

Gideon, who was 4 months old at the time, had third-degree burns after he was allegedly dipped in boiling water. However, there is not enough evidence to support that claim, the prosecutor said.

Gideon suffered the burns early Jan. 12 following a domestic dispute between a mother and her 19-year-old daughter. According to the prosecutor's office, the daughter called 911 and reported that her mother was intoxicated and needed to be removed from the home. The mother was ordered to leave and spent the night with her son, who lived across the street.

The next day, she returned home to find Gideon burned and crying. She called 911 and reported this, saying that she believed her daughter had hurt the animal as a result of the argument. She was transferred to Detroit Animal Control Center (DACC) but later called 911 again because animal control couldn't help, and said that her daughter had thrown her puppy into a tub of hot water.

Shortly after that, Detroit police were dispatched to the home, where they found the puppy in distress with burns on his legs and face. The mother told officers that she did not witness her daughter injure the dog, but that she was the only one in the home. However, the daughter's boyfriend and 13-year-old sister were both home.

According to the prosecutor's office, when the officers were at the home, the 13-year-old said that she was downstairs sleeping when she heard Gideon crying before he ran down the stairs with burns. When asked if the dog had jumped into the tub, she told police the dog was too small to do so.

The 19-year-old daughter told police that she had used the bathroom and ran the tub to cover up the noise since there is no bathroom door. After using the bathroom, she went back to bed and left water in the tub, she said. She said her boyfriend lifted the dog after they heard screaming from the bathroom and found the animal in the tub.

The prosecutor's office began assisting police with an investigation in February after social media posts began circulating about Gideon. During the investigation, which lasted more than three months, the mother, the 19-year-old daughter and her boyfriend were all interviewed separately, and they all said that the dog jumped in the bathtub and was injured, according to the prosecutor's office. The mother said she would bring her daughter for an interview but never did.

Another daughter who had helped get care for Gideon after he was burned and a son were also interviewed. According to the son, he worked on the water heater before the dog was injured and had "set it at an intermediate temperature setting." Social media sites were also reviewed after allegations that the 19-year-old confessed to harming Gideon, but those allegations were unsubstantiated.

A veterinarian who did a forensic assessment of Gideon's injuries said that the location of the injuries were not consistent with jumping into the tub, and determined he was likely placed in the water. She also noted how young puppies likely would not jump into water willingly like Gideon allegedly did.

After the investigation was completed, the case was turned over to an experienced assistant prosecutor in the WCPO Animal Protection Unit. The mother was then re-interviewed about a month and a half later, and said she saw Gideon jump into the tub, where he could not get out. This did not match what she originally told police.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy noted that the mother and her daughter, who still live together, could have corroborated a story to tell investigations when interviewed again.

Because the prosecutor's office felt there was not enough evidence to prove the 19-year-old harmed Gideon beyond a reasonable doubt, she was not charged.

Worthy released a statement saying that she understands some people will be upset with the decision, but reiterated that there was not enough evidence to prove that the daughter actually dipped the dog in hot water.

"I understand the passion of animal lovers. We have had an Animal Protection Unit with dedicated prosecutors reviewing animal cruelty cases since 2010. From 2010 until the present, we have charged 517 cases. My office is the only one in our state to have a dedicated unit for these cases.

"People are correct about this: Gideon, a four-month-old Jack Russell Terrier suffered horrific abuse. But in every crime, we must be able to prove WHO did it. We are not able to do that in this case. Some think that we should have just rounded up everyone in the house and charged everyone quickly and without a thorough investigation. We are certainly not going to arrest and charge everyone that we think are responsible – that must be backed up by evidence. Evidence and facts must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. In some cases, we strongly suspect who has committed a crime and we may think that they are guilty, but as long as I am the Wayne County Prosecutor, we will not charge if it is not supported by our laws. I will never grandstand like that. None of us are going to violate our oaths to do justice by circumventing the law and what is right.

"I absolutely support people’s right to protest and express their opinions. I prefer that people be respectful in voicing said opinions. Many people have been unbelievably mean, threatening, disrespectful, and spiteful - but even that is tolerated. Just know that no number of protesters, strongly worded posts, and bombardment of emails and texts are going to make me do what is not right, what is not just, and what is not allowable under the law.

"We understand that there will be many that will be very displeased with our decision to deny charges today. These will be some of the same people that disparaged us for taking our time to do a complete investigation. But what is right is right. What is just is just. Sometimes our charging decisions will upset others. But ultimately, we must charge what we can prove. We must be able to prove who did this horrible injustice, and we cannot do that in this case."

After he was burned, Gideon was taken to Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG), where he was treated at an animal hospital before being moved to a foster home. He continued outpatient care for pain, refusal to walk, weight loss, bacterial infections, necrotic skin, and third-degree burns.

According to DAWG, Gideon continues to make progress in his recovery, and even touched water earlier this month.