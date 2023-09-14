Prosecutor: Ypsilanti woman sent child porn to victim's mother, threatened to share it 'to the world'

An Ypsilanti woman is facing child porn charges after authorities say she sent a video of sexually abusive activity against a child to the child's mother and threatened to share it in June.

According to Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido's office, Shanell Williams-Smith, 24, "threatened to share the video to the world."

The child's mother lives in Harrison Township, so Williams-Smith is being charged in Macomb County.

"These alleged actions are not only morally reprehensible but also criminal in nature. We will pursue justice relentlessly, sending a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated in our community. Our focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of our children, and we will spare no effort to achieve that goal," Lucido said.

Williams-Smith was charged this week with aggravated distributing child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime. She was given a $20,000 personal bond and is not allowed to use the internet outside of work.

