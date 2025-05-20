Prosecutors refile human trafficking charges against Ferndale man immediately after judge dismisses case

article

The Brief A Ferndale man accused of human trafficking is again facing charges after the case was dropped. The victim in the case failed to show up for two scheduled preliminary examinations for Holland and stopped communicating with prosecutors, so the case was dismissed Monday. That same day, prosecutors recharged him.



The same day a Southfield judge dropped charges against a man accused of human trafficking, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office moved to refile the case.

Rodney Holland, 29, was charged Monday with transporting a female for prostitution, accepting prostitution earnings, human trafficking enterprise resulting in injury or commercial sex activity, and human trafficking - forced labor – the same charges that were dropped earlier in the day.

The backstory:

Holland, of Ferndale, was accused of trafficking a 49-year-old Flint woman out of Marvin's Garden Inn and Red Oak Inn - both motels on Northwestern Highway in Southfield.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said Holland used social media for commercial sex advertisements, with evidence pointing to other victims of the suspect. Those victims are from Detroit, Grand Rapids, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. It is unclear if he was working with more suspects or how large his operation was.

In early March, the victim from Flint was able to get help when she told a clerk at Red Oak Inn that she was scared of her boyfriend. That clerk called police, and Holland was arrested a few days later.

Dig deeper:

After his arrest, Holland was charged with several prostitution-related crimes. However, the victim in the case failed to show up for two scheduled preliminary examinations for Holland and stopped communicating with prosecutors, so the case was dismissed Monday.

Later that day, prosecutors moved to refile the case without the victim in hopes that the case could proceed while they work to get back in contact with her.

Holland was arraigned on the new charges Tuesday morning.