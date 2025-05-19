Southfield human trafficking suspect due in court today

The Brief A Ferndale man accused of human trafficking will be in court for a preliminary exam on Monday. The man allegedly sex trafficked a Flint woman out of two Southfield motels. Police previously said they believe there may be more victims.



More details about a human trafficking case are expected Monday when a Ferndale man accused of trafficking a Flint woman out of two Southfield motels appears in court.

Rodney Holland's preliminary exam is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Watch live above.

Holland, 29, is charged with transporting a female for prostitution, accepting prostitution earnings, human trafficking enterprise resulting in injury or commercial sex activity, and human trafficking - forced labor.

The backstory:

He is accused of trafficking a 49-year-old Flint woman out of Marvin's Garden Inn and Red Oak Inn - both motels on Northwestern Highway in Southfield.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said Holland used social media for commercial sex advertisements, with evidence pointing to other victims of the suspect. Those victims are from Detroit, Grand Rapids, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. It is unclear if he was working with more suspects or how large his operation was.

In early March, the victim from Flint was able to get help when she told a clerk at Red Oak Inn that she was scared of her boyfriend. That clerk called police, and Holland was arrested a few days later.

Rodney Holland (Southfield Police)

"She was very emotional, visibly afraid. She said she had gotten into a verbal dispute," Barren said. "She (previously) tried to distance herself from the suspect (sitting in her car). He asked her to get out of the car. She asked him if he was going to hurt her. He responded by calling her the b-word and stated, ‘If I wanted you dead, you would be dead.’"

When speaking to the victim, police said she only knew Holland's nickname, Mello, despite dating him for four months. This was a red flag for officers, Barren said.

Dig deeper:

When he was arrested, Holland was already on probation for assault with attempt to do great bodily harm.

He also previously served a probation sentence for ramming a Detroit police officer with a vehicle, according to court records.