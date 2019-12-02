Prosecutors to announce charging decision in Officer McClain's murder

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said that charges in the fatal shooting of Detroit Police Officer Rasheen McClain will be announced Tuesday.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy will announce the charging decision at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

McClain, a 16-year veteran with the Detroit Police Department, and his partner Phillipe Batoum Bisse were called to a home off Wyoming near Chippewa to investigate a home invasion last week. An armed man broke into a house and refused to leave.

Police say the suspected shooter was at the home looking for his teen girlfriend. Four officers went in to clear the house - that's when the man started shooting, fatally wounding McClain and wounding Bisse. Another cop on the scene fired back hitting the shooter who was arrested a short time later.

"A determination was made that Officer McClain did request a supervisor, and a supervisor was assigned," Craig said. "As we did our investigation we determined that allegedly he did not go to the scene in the shootings that happened."

DPD Officer Rasheen McClain

Craig said that he has seen video showing the sergeant not responding to the shooting - saying it is a "grave concern" to him and his department.

The warrant is still being reviewed by the Wayne County prosecutor. No charges have not been filed yet and the suspect said to have a long criminal history, is still in jail on a parole hold.