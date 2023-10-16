Protests held demanding Israel-Hamas ceasefire, end human rights violations on both sides

A group of protestors — the majority of them Jewish — are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza Monday afternoon in front of the federal building in Detroit

"We’re going to stand up and unequivocally say not in our name, we don’t feel like this makes us safer, it never has and it will," said Adina Alpert, protestor.

"My stomach is turned upside down by the inhumanity," said Elias Khalil. "We’re all brothers and sisters. There's no reason why we can't figure out ways to treat each other with dignity and respect.

"Judaism like every other path of moral consciousness raising teaches us that life is sacred," said one protestor speaking to the crowd.

Some of the protestors made their way into the lobby of the federal building while others were kept outside by police.

Meanwhile, in Dearborn, Islamic leaders called for more compassion and more understanding in our own community.

"We call on our own elected officials to be equally outraged but not selectively outraged because selective outrage is the essence and epitome of racism," said Khalid Turaani, Michigan Palestine Task Force.

"It’s not a war of Islam against Judaism, nor do we believe it’s a war of Judaism against Islam," said Dawud Walid, Council on American-Islamic Relations. "We believe that there are issues of human rights violations taking place and that there are innocent people that are being affected, including children who are being killed."



