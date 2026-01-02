article

Teams from the Professional Women's Hockey League will be in Detroit for the Takeover Tour, giving Michigan an opportunity to see the sport for themselves as interest continues to grow.

The game between the Boston Fleet and the Vancouver Goldeneyes will take place at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. It's the first of two PWHL games scheduled for Detroit.

Takeover Tour at LCA

Hockeytown will flex its muscles a little more this weekend when women's hockey teams from Boston and Vancouver converge in Detroit as part of the PWHL season's Takeover Tour.

The game takes place at a neutral location in cities that don't currently have PWHL teams. For this season, there will be 16 games played in 11 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

The next game at LCA will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3.

The backstory:

The league officially launched in 2024 and has since expanded to include eight teams — four in the U.S. and four in Canada.

It reached a special milestone in 2025 when the league's 1 millionth fan attended a game in Detroit. That game between the New York Sirens and Minnesota Frost drew over 14,000 fans.

What you can do:

Interested in attending this weekend's game?

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. A link can be found here.

If you can't make the match between the Fleet and Goldeneyes, a second game is scheduled in March between the Sirens and Victorie, who come from New York and Montreal, respectively.