The Brief Four people are recovering after a shooting in Highland Park Sunday night. Two juveniles and two adults were shot while playing a game of dice near a dumpster, police said. The shooting appeared random and no suspect is in custody.



Highland Park police are in the early stages of a quadruple shooting investigation that started Sunday night.

Gunfire rang out, striking two juveniles and two adults who were outside the Gabriel Apartment Complex several blocks west of Woodward Avenue.

What we know:

Four people were shot while playing a game of dice in Highland Park, police said.

Around 11 p.m. on Sept. 28, two juveniles and two adults were struck by an apparent random shooting. The victims had their backs to the suspect when gunfire rang out.

All the victims are in stable condition and, according to police, do not live in Highland Park.

What we don't know:

Police said the scene remained fluid and were working to track down other details behind the shooting.

Both Detroit police and Michigan State Police are assisting Highland Park law enforcement in investigating the quadruple shooting.

Local perspective:

The shooting took place at the Gabriel Apartment complex while the suspect allegedly entered from 3rd Avenue.

One juvenile victim was struck in the foot while the other was shot in the foot and the chest. The adult male who was gurt was also shot in the foot while the adult female that was shot was struck in the shoulder.

All four were visiting relatives in Highland Park when they were shot.