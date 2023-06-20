Quadruple shooting leaves 1 dead at Pontiac apartment

article

One man is dead, and three others are injured following a deadly shooting at a Pontiac apartment complex.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies responding to the scene Tuesday morning came upon four shooting victims outside the North Hill Farms apartment complex just after midnight.

The deceased has been identified as a 22-year-old man from Pontiac. He was found on Fireside Lane, where the complex is located along.

The other three victims were found in and around the complex.

Currently, no suspect is in custody and a $2,000 reward is up for grabs for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case.

The victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries include three others also from Pontiac.

One 31-year-old was found inside the apartment. Another 23-year-old victim was found out front of the apartment while a 27-year-old man was located near Cherry Hill and Fairmont.

All three survivors are currently hospitalized.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest in the case. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tipsters remain anonymous.