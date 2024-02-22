Quiet but chilly overnight but warmer for Friday
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Next week we see a good chance for some wet weather down the road on Tuesday and Wednesday.
For the rest of Thursday evening and overnight, partly cloudy, cooler and dry with a low of 33.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 44.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, colder with a high of 33.
Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and a high of 48.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high of 49.
Tuesday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers and a high of 59.
Wednesday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers, with a high near 60.
