Quiet but chilly overnight but warmer for Friday

Next week we see a good chance for some wet weather down the road on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For the rest of Thursday evening and overnight, partly cloudy, cooler and dry with a low of 33.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 44.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, colder with a high of 33.

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and a high of 48.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high of 49.

Tuesday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers and a high of 59.

Wednesday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers, with a high near 60.

Enjoy,

-Luterman

