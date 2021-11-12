Racist hate speech scribbled on bathroom walls in Bloomfield Hills High School prompts protest

Bloomfield Hills High School is investigating the defacing of one of their bathrooms where racist hate speech was found written on one of the walls.

There was a protest held Friday afternoon.

"I don't understand why we are being so hated against," student Madison Williams said. "It's hurtful and I fear for my life honestly."

According to a release sent to families, the school has been in contact with the Bloomfield Township Police Department and its school security officer for assistance.

It's also encouraging students to report "discriminatory behavior," even if anonymously, as the district seeks to "prioritize the need to be proactive and responsive to hate speech."

"This behavior will not be tolerated and does not represent our mission as a school or the high standards we hold for our students and ourselves," read the letter, which was signed by the school's principal and district superintendent.

Images of the graffiti showed the n-word written on tiling, among other racist imagery.

The district also said it would be implementing measures across the district, which include:

Advertisement