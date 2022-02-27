Ralliers collected on Hall Rd in support of Ukraine after Russia's attack

People rallied near Lakeside Mall on Saturday in support of Ukraine following Russia's attack on the country.

"This is absolutely atrocious… absolutely unbelievable… a terrible action by a mad man," Taras Oleksyk said.

They lined the roadside of Hall Rd and Schoenherr Rd in Utica. Ralliers stood on multiple corners with flags and signs. Cars passing by honked in support.

"I'm watching my people die there defending my country against these crazy, crazy people who don't know the price of life. They don't care," Zlanta Bilnin said.

"He wants to bring his power over my people. Well, that's not going to work. The Ukrainians will fight," said Bilnin. "They will defend themselves, they will defend the rest of humanity. We will stand, we will fight, and we will win in the end."

Even young children spoke about the violence at the rally.

"I think Ukrainians should have the right to remain peace(ful). The other people that just want to have war with them should go away, go home and not fight because we are Ukrainians, and we stand together."