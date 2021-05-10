Rampant vandalism at Commerce Twp park causes crackdown

For years families have enjoyed Mill Race Park in Commerce Township. But their visits have seen a rise in graffiti on what is left of the historic mill, trees and more.

"It needs to be addressed, it needs to be stopped," said Courtnee Antos. "It's more than likely kids, so I think the parents really need to be paying attention to what their kids are doing."

Township Supervisor Larry Gray says vandalism at the park has been a problem for at least a decade. The spray-painted messages are often vulgar.

"It just disgusts me, I can't believe that people do this kind of stuff to our parks," he said. "It has a ton of green space and to see this is heartbreaking."

"Teenagers are going to come and go, they're going to sneak out, they're going to smoke - they're going to be kids," said Pamela Chester. "We were all kids at one point, but you need to do something about this."

Gray says every time they clean the graffiti, vandals strike again. Saturday Gray says the community came together to re-paint the concrete. But on Sunday morning they woke up to more.

"The sheriff's deputies came out here and donated their time and less than 24 hours later, this is what happens - it's very frustrating," said Ted Buchmann.

Gray wants to assure families that the township is taking action. He is asking anyone who sees something to speak up.

"We're looking at trying to fix it," Gray said. "We're looking at ideas with cameras in the park, areas looking into anti-graffiti paint and working with Oakland County Sheriff's Office to step up patrols."