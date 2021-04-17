Tlaib speaks out after Biden, Sanders, Bill Maher, Chief Craig critical of “no more policing” tweet

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is coming under fire from several national figures after tweeting this week about abolishing policing. President Joe Biden’s press secretary says the President disagrees with Tlaib’s position.

"Real Time" host Bill Maher aimed at the Democrat’s remarks saying, "She's calling for no more policing or incarceration. The criminals would be on the honor system? "I mean, I thought 'defund the police' was a terrible slogan, but no police?" Maher said.

Senator Bernie Sanders, normally a political ally of the progressive Congresswoman, also said Tlaib went too far. Detroit Police James Craig called the remarks "reckless" and "disgusting."

"I am done with those who condone government-funded murder," Tlaib wrote April 12. "No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed."

In the tweet, Tlaib also said, "Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist."

The social media post also referred to 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was killed at the hands of former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter.

Advertisement

Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s death. Potter shot the motorist during a traffic stop when her chief said she intended to deploy her Taser.

Tlaib first made the comments about doing away with policing on Monday and then went online to post a series of follow-up tweets, apparently clarifying her position writing, "We continue to see death after death at the hands of police officers with no meaningful accountability," Tlaib wrote. "I understand that many are concerned about public safety, but it is clear that more investment in police, incarceration, and criminalization will not deliver that safety."

Tlaib backed up her position that more resources should be funneled towards societal ills instead of law enforcement Saturday.

Fox 2 caught up with Tlaib at an event in Detroit to encourage Congress to pass the Raise the Wage Act. "I’m done especially because the structure in place for policing has left more of our black neighbors and our brown communities feeling so incredibly unsafe…it’s unfair… there’s no accountability," Tlaib told Fox 2.

The congresswoman, who grew up in Southwest Detroit, did not clarify whether she still supports doing away with policing all together and took limited questions on the matter.