Rashida Tlaib wins Michigan’s 12th District; fourth straight term in Congress

Democrat Rashida Tlaib has been re-elected for Michigan’s 12th District, according to the Associated Press.

Tlaib won the 12th District for the second-straight year, topping Republican challenger James Hooper for the district that largely makes up western Wayne County and southern Oakland County.

This is Tlaib’s fourth straight term in Congress after initially being elected to Michigan’s 13th District in 2018. She won that race again in 2020 and, due to redistricting, she sought the 12th district in 2022 – a race she won with 71% of the vote.

Tlaib is one of two Muslim women to serve in Congress and was sworn in on the Quran in 2019.

The win for Tlaib does not come as a surprise as she has carried the Democratic stronghold for the past six years after serving in the State House of Representatives for ten years prior to running for the seat in Washington.