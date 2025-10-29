Rattiest cities: Detroit again ranks in top 10

article

The Brief Detroit ranked seventh on Orkin's Top 50 Rattiest Cities ist. The pest control company looks at residential calls to determine the cities with the most rodent activity.



Detroit maintained its place in the top 10, and unfortunately even moved up a spot, on this year's Top 50 Rattiest Cities list.

According to the list compiled by Orkin, Detroit is the seventh rattiest city in the United States, up from eighth last year.

Big picture view:

Pest control company Orkin looked at residential calls for rats from Aug. 20, 2024, to Aug. 21, 2025 to determine the cities with the most rodent activity.

Historically, Chicago has always topped the list, but lost its ratty crown to Los Angeles this year. California has the most cities on the list, with San Francisco, Sacramento, and San Diego all also ranking.

Why you should care:

"Rats and mice are more than a nuisance—they’re opportunists," said Ian Williams, an Orkin entomologist. "If there’s food, warmth and a way in, they’ll find it. And once inside, their constant chewing and rapid reproduction can quickly turn a small issue into a large, expensive one."

Rats can cause a host of issues, both to your home and yourself, according to Orkin:

Structural damage: Rodents gnaw through walls, wiring and even pipes. A rat’s teeth rank 5.5 on the Mohs hardness scale, making them strong enough to chew through steel garbage cans.

Health concerns: Rodents are known carriers of Rodents are known carriers of illnesses to humans , including Leptospirosis, Salmonellosis, LCM, plague and typhus, posing serious potential health risks.

Fast reproduction: Rodent populations can multiply rapidly, causing expensive problems for homeowners.

What you can do:

Inspecting your property for rat entry points and evidence of rats is important for keeping these pests out of your home.

Watch for small openings: Rats only need an opening the size of a quarter to access a building, and mice need even less space. Regularly inspect your home’s exterior for even the tiniest cracks or gaps, especially around vents, pipes and the foundation and seal them as soon as possible.

Fix leaks: Eliminate water sources by fixing leaky faucets, pipes or standing water.

Maintain your trash containers: Check for holes or damage in your outdoor bins—especially along the bottom, lid or sides. If bins are broken or chewed through, contact your local sanitation provider to request a replacement.

It is also important not to leave food outside. Cleaning up clutter can also help limit rats' hiding places.

Rattiest cities list:

Los Angeles, Calif. (+1) Chicago, Ill. (-1) New York, N.Y. San Francisco, Calif. Hartford, Conn. (+8) Washington, D.C. (-1) Detroit, Mich. (+1) Philadelphia, Pa. (-1) Minneapolis, Minn. (+2) Denver, Colo. (-4) Cleveland, Ohio (-1) Baltimore, Md. (-3) Boston, Mass. (-1) Indianapolis, Ind. (+1) Dallas, Texas (+7) Milwaukee, Wis. (+3) Seattle, Wash. (-3) Atlanta, Ga. (-2) Sacramento, Calif. (+1) Pittsburgh, Pa. (+1) Columbus, Ohio (-4) Tampa, Fla. (+13) Houston, Texas (+2) San Diego, Calif. (-6) Grand Rapids, Mich. (+2) Miami, Fla. (+2) Cincinnati, Ohio (+8) St. Louis, Mo. Norfolk, Va. (-5) Greenville, S.C. (+4) Portland, Ore. (+7) Raleigh, N.C. (-4) Orlando, Fla. (+6) Louisville, Ky. Charlotte, N.C. (-9) Kansas City, Mo. (+9) Champaign, Ill. (+6) Phoenix, Ariz. (-6) New Orleans, La. (+1) Nashville, Tenn. (-4) Flint, Mich. (+1) South Bend, Ind. Albuquerque, N.M. (-13) Madison, Wis. Reno, Nev. Eau Claire, Wis. Richmond, Va. (-9) Burlington, Vt. (-2) Albany, N.Y. (-18) Buffalo, N.Y. (-9)