Recipes: Healthier dollar store food items

Grace Derocha, a Registered Dietitian and National Spokesperson for The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, shares healthy choices you can make at the dollar store, and recipes you can prepare with those items.

Easy Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

Ingredients

· 1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

· 1 onion, finely chopped

· 1-2 Bell Pepper, chopped

· 1 lb. ground turkey

· salt and pepper to taste

· 2 cloves garlic, minced

· 2 tbsp. tomato paste

· 1 (28-oz.) can chopped tomatoes

· 1 (15-oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained

· 1 (15-oz.) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

· 1 1/2 c. low-sodium chicken broth

· 2 tsp. chili powder

· 1 tsp. ground cumin

· 1 tsp. garlic powder

· Optional garnish – shredded cheese, green onions, Greek yogurt, sour cream

Instructions

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil.

2. Add onion and pepper and cook until beginning to soften, about 4 minutes.

3. Add ground turkey and cook, stirring occasionally, until turkey is golden (it doesn't have to be completely cooked through at this point). Season with salt and pepper, then stir in garlic and tomato paste and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

4. Transfer mixture to a slow cooker.

5. To the slow cooker, add tomatoes, black beans, kidney beans, chicken broth, chili powder, cumin and garlic powder.

6. Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 6 hours, until chili has thickened.

7. Check for seasoning and use salt and pepper to taste.

8. Garnish if desired. Enjoy!

Easy Healthier Ramen

Ingredients

· Favorite ramen package

· 1-3 cups of your favorite broth or stock

· 1 egg

· 1-2 cups frozen vegetables

· favorite herbs and seasonings to taste if you decide not to use the packet of seasonings

o garlic powder

o salt

o pepper

o poultry seasoning

o cumin

o dehydrated onions

o seasoning salts

o parsley

o cilantro

o dill

o oregano

o thyme

Instructions

1. Cook ramen noodles according to instructions

2. Add seasoning packet or your favorite herbs and spices to taste

3. During the last minute of cooking add egg and stir while egg cooks

Advertisement

4. Then add in vegetables and bring to a boil, cook for a few more minutes. Serve hot and enjoy!