Recipes: MYO Touchdown Nacho Station; Valentine's Day Secret Note Cookies

Hosting a Super Bowl watch party? Make a nacho station that is sure to please the crowd.

And don't forget about your Valentine on Monday! Bake up some secret note cookies.

MYO Touchdown Nacho Station Blueprint

Serves 10-12

Décor

Black butler paper with your bowls and ingredients set on top. Take a chalk maker and write the names of dishes and condiments. Use extra space to create some fun stick figures showing "play options" a cheer for your favorite team or anything else would work with your theme. Maybe a patch of Astro turf a patch could be cool with some miniature or life size footballs.

I like the medium size brown kraft boats for these or as it keeps everything together for heaping ingredients on to chips.

Induvial Nacho Base

· 6-inch tostadas

· Tortilla chips

· Thick cut potato chips

· Tater tots

· Pita chips

Assorted crunchy things and oodles of toppings for ultimate nacho building that your guests can choose. A budget friendly way to pump up your party offerings!

Proteins

Southwest Pulled Nacho Chicken

Taco Beef

3-4 large bags of tortilla chips (usually around 15 ounces per bag)

Condiments

· Baja salsa

· Guacamole

· Sour cream

· Queso Sauce

Make your favorite queso fundito or there are many good, jarred ones in the stores.

Extra Sprinkles

· Shredded cheeses, 3 cups

· Pickled Jalapeño, ¾ cup

· Diced red onions, ¾ cup

· Grilled peppers, diced ¾ cup

· Grilled onions diced, ¾ cup

· Sliced black olives, ½ cup

· Shredded lettuce, 3 cups

· Diced tomatoes, 2 cups

Southwest Chicken

Serves 8-10 (about 2-pound yield)

Ingredients

½ cup of your favorite salsa

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoons ancho chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon fresh chopped garlic

2 teaspoons onion powder

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Juice of two limes

1-1/2 pounds boneless-skinless chicken thighs (or butterflied breasts or combination of both)

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro chopped

Directions

1. Combine the olive oil, all spices, chopped garlic, salsa, and lime juice, stir until combined.

2. Toss and let the chicken marinade for an hour. (Feel free to prep the day before ad store in zip lock bag.)

3. Preheat grill

4. Grill the chicken on medium for about 6-7 minutes a side or until fully cooked. Remove and let cool five minutes to allow juices to rest and settle.

5. Dice chicken in thin strips and toss with cilantro.

Taco Beef

Serves 8-10 people (about 2-pound yield)

(Feel free to substitute ground turkey or plant-based meat in this recipe)

Ingredients

2 pounds ground beef 85-90% lean 2 tablespoons chili Powder

1/2 diced onion

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped garlic 1 teaspoon sea salt 2 teaspoons cumin 1/2 teaspoon garlic Powder 1/4 teaspoon onion Powder

1 cup mild salsa

Directions

Heat heavy bottom skillet over medium heat, add olive and add ground beef in crumbles, using a wooden spoon break of beef and cook for 3 minutes and then add: seasonings, diced onions, and garlic. Continue to cook ground beef over medium heat 5-6 minutes.

Drain excess grease, add mild salsa, and return stove and simmer for 4 minutes on low

Taste and adjust seasonings as needed to your specific taste

Guacamole

Yield 2 cups

Ingredients 8 avocados, halved, seeded, and peeled 3 lime, juiced (serve 1 tablespoon) 1 teaspoon sea salt ¾ teaspoon ground cumin ¼ teaspoon cayenne ½ medium onion, diced ½ jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced (optional) 2 roma tomatoes, seeded and diced 2 tablespoon chopped cilantro 1 clove garlic, minced

Directions In a large bowl place the scooped avocado pulp and lime juice, toss to coat. Drain, and reserve the lime juice, after all the avocados have been coated. Using a potato masher add the salt, cumin, and cayenne and mash. Then, fold in the onions, jalapeno, tomatoes, cilantro, and garlic. Add 1 tablespoon of the reserved lime juice, adjust seasonings if necessary.

Chefs Note

You can make your guacamole a day ahead if you top with a thin layer of salsa to keep the guacamole from oxidizing and then scape off the thin layer of salsa just before serving.

Baja Salsa

Yield 2 &1/2 cups

Ingredients

14.5 ounce can dice tomatoes.

10 ounces can dice tomatoes with green chilis

½ small diced white onion

3 cloves

½ seeded jalapeno chopped (optional)

2 TB cilantro chopped (about ½ bunch)

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon sea salt

Directions

Place all ingredients in food processor and pulse on and off for 30-45 seconds until blended. Try salsa with a chip and then adjust seasonings as needed.

Sweets For Your Valentine Sweetie – Secret Note Cookies

Makes 10 cookies

Ingredients

Homemade or store-bought sugar cookie dough

Homemade or store-bought royal icing

Valentines inspired sprinkles

Small, folded secret notes

Directions

1. Roll out the cookie dough to desired thickness, less than a ¼ inch is desirable.

2. Using a large heart cutter cut 15 cookies.

3. Of the cut cookies, using a smaller heart cutter cut 5 cookies so you end up with a heart "frame"

4. Bake the cut dough in the oven using your dough’s recipe directions.

5. Allow cookies to cool for 2 hours.

6. To assemble, start with a full heart cookie and with icing loaded in a small piping bag, ice a thin bead a ¼ of an inch around the entire edge.

7. Place a heart "frame" on top and gently press to adhere the 2 pieces.

8. Fill the cavity of the cookie with sprinkles and your secret note.

9. Pipe a thin bead of icing on the heart "frame" and top with a full heart cookie. Gently press to adhere.

10. All the cookie to set for about an hour or overnight.

11. Decorate the top of the cookie as desired.