Reckless motorcyclist hurt after crashing into SUV on I-275 in Farmington Hills

Police said a motorcyclist was driving recklessly when they rear-ended an SUV on northbound I-275 on Thursday night.

According to police, the motorcyclist was driving around other cars near I-96 in Farmington Hills around 10 p.m. The area has lanes closed for construction, and there was heavy traffic.

Police said there was no evidence the motorcyclist braked before hitting the SUV.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to Providence Novi Hospital.