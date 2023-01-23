Redford gas station clerk charged with murder after shooting

article

A Redford gas station clerk is facing murder charges after a fatal shooting inside the business on Telegraph on Friday.

Russell Tyshaun Briggs Jr., 18, was arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm.

Police said last week that they were called to the Marathon gas station at 13550 Telegraph Rd. for a shooting around 3:30 a.m. after a man got into an argument with a clerk. Two clerks were arrested after the shooting, and the other clerk hasn't been identified.