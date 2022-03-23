Redford man accused of sexually assaulting mother-in-law, hitting teen boy with bat before police shooting

article

A Redford man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted his mother-in-law and a teen boy early Saturday.

Police were called to a home in the 26530 Plymouth Road just before 2:20 a.m.

Norman Louis Muscat, 39, is accused of assaulting his 44-year-old mother-in-law with a bat before sexually assaulting her. Police said Muscat also assaulted a 14-year-old boy with the bat and threatened his 32-year-old wife with a knife.

When police arrived and surrounded a trailer Muscat was inside, he opened the door holding a rifle, police said. Officers shot at Muscat, hitting him once in the chest.

Muscat was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree child abuse, one count of child abuse – second-degree committed in the presence of another child, six counts of felonious assault, and one count of felony firearm.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.