Redford man found dead at Southfield building fire where car struck wall
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A commercial building fire is being investigated by Southfield police after first responders found a deceased man at the scene.
Another factor in the deadly accident is a vehicle that had struck the building, located at 27050 West Eight Mile in Southfield, which is a mile east of Grand River Avenue.
When authorities responded around 10:30 p.m., they came across a mid-sized vehicle that had crashed into the structure. Both it and the commercial building were on fire when authorities arrived.
Also at the scene was a 33-year-old male who was a resident of Redford Township.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and it's unclear if the crash caused the fire or how the man died.