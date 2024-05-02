Redford man found dead at Southfield building fire where car struck wall

article

A commercial building fire is being investigated by Southfield police after first responders found a deceased man at the scene.

Another factor in the deadly accident is a vehicle that had struck the building, located at 27050 West Eight Mile in Southfield, which is a mile east of Grand River Avenue.

When authorities responded around 10:30 p.m., they came across a mid-sized vehicle that had crashed into the structure. Both it and the commercial building were on fire when authorities arrived.

Also at the scene was a 33-year-old male who was a resident of Redford Township.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and it's unclear if the crash caused the fire or how the man died.