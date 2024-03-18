Redford man steals dog at gunpoint, crashes stolen tree trimming truck while high on meth

article

A Redford man fled police in a stolen tree trimming truck, stole a dog at gunpoint, and crashed the truck while high on drugs Saturday afternoon, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers in Brighton Township were on the lookout for a tree trimming truck pulling a woodchipper after reports that it was being driven recklessly around 4:30 p.m. People who called 911 said that the driver was going off the road and hit several mailboxes with the truck.

As troopers tried to find the truck, they learned that it was stolen. Redford police had pursued the truck earlier in the day, but terminated the pursuit after the suspect, later identified as a 35-year-old man, hit a police vehicle.

Troopers also learned that the suspect may be armed because he had stolen a dog at gunpoint before fleeing police. They also learned that the suspect may be high on meth.

Police said they found the truck crashed at Hilton Road and Old US-23 in Brighton Township. A K-9 found the suspect hiding in a large Rubbermaid container at a nearby home, police said. He was arrested without incident.

The man told troopers that he had taken meth or another unknown drug while he was driving the stolen truck, police said. He also admitted to running from Redford police and to stealing a dog. The man told police the dog jumped out of the vehicle, and it is still missing, MSP said.

Police plan to seek numerous charges against the suspect, including operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and unlawful driving away of an automobile.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact MSP Trooper Jackson Winters at 810-227-1051.