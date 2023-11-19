Redford Township police investigate fatal shooting of 27-year-old man

Redford Township police are investigating a fatal shooting of 27-year-old man on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Garfield St and Clarita St for a shooting resulting in a male subject down.

Officers located a 27-year-old victim in that area with multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident, including any surveillance footage that would have captured any vehicles in the area, is asked to contact Detective Edward French at 313-387-2579.

