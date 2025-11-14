Relative of McDonald's murder victim brings knives to court, hearing paused

The Brief A relative of Jennifer Harris, the woman stabbed to death at an Eastpointe McDonald's, was taken into custody after attempting to bring knives into the courtroom. The incident occurred during the preliminary hearing for Afeni Muhammad, who is charged with the first-degree premeditated murder of her manager, Harris. Muhammad is accused of stabbing the 39-year-old victim up to 15 times with a kitchen knife following an argument at the restaurant in July.



A relative of a woman who was stabbed to death while working her shift at McDonald's in Eastpointe was taken into custody on Friday after authorities said the relative tried bringing knives into the courtroom.

A FOX 2 camera crew ons ene at the courthouse in Eastpointe confirmed with officials that a relative of Jennifer Harris, the woman killed at the Eastpointe McDonald's this past summer, was taken into custody after trying to bring the weapons into court during a hearing for Afeni Muhammad, the woman charged with killing Harris.

Muhammad was in court Friday morning for her preliminary hearing in the murder of the 39-year-old mom of six.

Court took a break and is expected to resume around 1 p.m. in Macomb County.

The backstory:

Authorities said Harris was Muhammad's manager and the two got into an argument. According to the prosecutor, Muhammad stabbed the victim up to 15 times with a kitchen knife she found in her car. The weapon had a blade more than 3 inches long.

Michigan State Police said they were called to McDonald's on 9 Mile in July on a report of shots fired and a stabbing on Thursday morning. They arrived and found a customer holding Muhammed at gunpoint and Harris had been stabbed.

According to MSP, the other employee had been sent home early after getting into an argument with Harris. According to witnesses, when Muhammed arrived at the restaurant, she wore a mask and assaulted the manager. One person who saw the assault told FOX 2 in July she knew who the individual was based on her hands.

A Forensic Center Report found Muhammad competent to stand trial. Officials say the criminal proceedings against her could proceed as a Preliminary Exam is set for Nov. 14.

Muhammad is facing the following charges: