Remains found in Lower Rouge River identified as missing Wayne woman

article

Investigators have identified remains found in the Lower Rouge River last week as those of a missing Wayne woman.

Rosalind Taylor's remains were found by a kayak along the embankment near Pershing Street in Wayne a little after 5 p.m. Oct. 16. Taylor was identified by dental records.

The 56-year-old was reported missing on Aug. 18 after she did not return home. She was last seen in downtown Wayne, which isn't far from where her remains were found.

Taylor's cause of death is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.