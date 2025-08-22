Remains of man missing from Renaissance Festival found in northern Michigan

article

The Brief The body of Jacob Angeles was found in Crawford County. The 22-year-old never returned to his Rockwood home after attending the Renaissance Festival last weekend.



Nearly a week after a man disappeared from the Renaissance Festival in Holly, his remains were found in northern Michigan.

The Rockwood Police Department confirmed Friday that 22-year-old Jacob Angeles was found deceased in Crawford County. Foul play is not suspected.

The backstory:

Angeles attended the Renaissance Festival on Aug. 16, but did not return back to his Rockwood home. His Jeep was last spotted on a license plate reader heading north on I-75 in the Saginaw area the day that he attended the festival.

His family said he was supposed to work the next day, but did not show up.

According to a social media post shared by his mother, his remains were found late Thursday.