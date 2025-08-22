Remains of man missing from Renaissance Festival found in northern Michigan
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nearly a week after a man disappeared from the Renaissance Festival in Holly, his remains were found in northern Michigan.
The Rockwood Police Department confirmed Friday that 22-year-old Jacob Angeles was found deceased in Crawford County. Foul play is not suspected.
The backstory:
Angeles attended the Renaissance Festival on Aug. 16, but did not return back to his Rockwood home. His Jeep was last spotted on a license plate reader heading north on I-75 in the Saginaw area the day that he attended the festival.
His family said he was supposed to work the next day, but did not show up.
According to a social media post shared by his mother, his remains were found late Thursday.
The Source: Information from Rockwood police and previous FOX 2 stories were used in this report.