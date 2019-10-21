Remains of woman ID'd, linked to Detroit serial killer investigation

For the past 14 months, the family of Deborah Reynolds have suspected her death is linked to accused Detroit serial killer DeAngelo Martin, but her remains have never been identified - until now.

Last week, the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that remains found in a home in December just off Woodward Avenue are Deborah Reynolds.

Deborah Reynolds was last seen with suspected Detroit serial killer DeAngelo Martin in August 2018. Her family learned last week that her remains were found in an abandoned home in December.

The 64-year-old was last seen with Martin in August of 2018, after a run-in with Ferndale Police.

Reynolds was last seen that August day in Ferndale and her family always believed she was one of Martin's alleged victims.

Martin has not been charged with Reynold's death and Detroit Police say the investigation is still continuing. Detroit Police said her death is 'part of the investigation'.

Martin is charged with raping and murdering at least four women and then leaving them in abandoned Detroit homes.

The suspected east side serial killer and rapist was charged in the murders of Annetta Nelson, Nancy Harrison, Trevesene Ellis, and Tamara Jones.

Annetta Nelson's body was found in a house in northeast Detroit in February of 2018. The bodies of Nancy Harrison and Trevesene Ellis were discovered in houses on the east side a year later in March. Tamara Jones' body was found inside a home on the east side a week later in June.

